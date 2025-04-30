The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland to resume refugee resettlement programme

Switzerland to continue refugee resettlement programme
Switzerland to continue refugee resettlement programme Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland to resume refugee resettlement programme
Listening: Switzerland to resume refugee resettlement programme

Switzerland will resume its currently suspended refugee resettlement programme until the end of 2027.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss government has decided to take in a maximum of 400 refugees deemed vulnerable between 2026 and 2027.

Refugees accepted for resettlement will primarily be particularly vulnerable people fleeing conflict and persecution in the Near and Middle East and along the central Mediterranean route to Europe.

+ Asylum in Switzerland

Based on feedback from the cantons, towns and municipalities, the Federal Department of Justice and Police initially plans to take in 45 refugees in the second half of 2025. Annual quotas of up to 400 people are then planned for 2026 and 2027.

The Confederation suspended the current programme in 2023 after the Swiss asylum system came under severe pressure over the past three years.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa, pilot apologises

More

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa

This content was published on A Geneva-registered tourist plane grazed some ski mountaineers on Saturday on a glacier on the Swiss side of the Monte Rosa massif.

Read more: Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR