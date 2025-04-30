Switzerland to resume refugee resettlement programme

Based on feedback from the cantons, towns and municipalities, the Federal Department of Justice and Police initially plans to take in 45 refugees in the second half of 2025. Annual quotas of up to 400 people are then planned for 2026 and 2027.
The Confederation suspended the current programme in 2023 after the Swiss asylum system came under severe pressure over the past three years.
