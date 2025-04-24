Swiss dioceses prepare for Pope’s funeral

Switzerland's dioceses get organised for the Pope's funeral Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's dioceses are making arrangements for the faithful to attend the Pope's funeral on Saturday. Several public screenings are planned across the country.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les diocèses de Suisse s’organisent pour les funérailles du pape Original Read more: Les diocèses de Suisse s’organisent pour les funérailles du pape

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The funeral will be broadcast at 10am on Saturday from the church of Notre-Dame de la Paix in La Chaux-de-Fonds, followed by a Mass, according to the Diocese of Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg. Its bishop, Mgr Charles Morerod, will celebrate a bilingual diocesan mass the day before in Fribourg.

In Ticino, two public screenings are planned. The Diocese of Lugano is inviting its faithful to attend in Hall B of the Lugano Congress Centre. Another screening is planned in Balerna, near Chiasso.

In German-speaking Switzerland, an appeal to ring bells has been launched in the canton of Lucerne. The choice is left to the parishes of Basel and Bern.

Big turnout in Rome

In Rome, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, will be present, as will the Bishop of Sion, Jean-Marie Lovey, who will represent the Swiss Bishops’ Conference.

Lovey will celebrate a Mass in Sion Cathedral on his return to Switzerland on Wednesday. The Swiss Bishops’ Conference is also organising a memorial service on Tuesday at 6pm in the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bern.

Many world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, will attend the funeral. At least 200,000 faithful, in addition to 170 foreign delegations, are expected in St Peter’s Square on Saturday.

Adapted from French with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content 202503_AICohort_SWI_Survey_TEST Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. 202503_AICohort_SWI_Survey_TEST Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.