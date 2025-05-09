The expertise gap: Swiss academia needs more competencies in Asia studies

Switzerland faces a growing challenge: a glaring lack of academic expertise on Asia’s international relations. As continent's economic and geopolitical significance continues to rise, this shortfall is becoming increasingly consequential.

Opinion by Simona Grano & Lionel Fatton Lionel Fatton is Assistant Professor and Program Head of the BA in International Relations at Webster Geneva Campus and Research Collaborator at the Research Institute for the History of Global Arms Transfer, Meiji University. His research interest lies in security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, China-Japan-US-Taiwan relations, Japan and China’s foreign security policies and Neoclassical realism. Simona Grano is currently Head of the Research Area China-Taiwan Relations and Senior Lecturer at the University of Zurich. Simona's regional expertise centers on the People's Republic of China as well as on Taiwan and Hong Kong. She regularly contributes to Swiss and global media through articles, commentaries and interviews.

To safeguard its interests and remain globally competitive, Switzerland must recognise and address this expertise gap as a matter of national urgency.

A not-so-distant Asia

Asia is the epicenter of global economic growth and an emerging axis of geopolitical tension. Beyond its role as a trade powerhouse, the region is also where the norms governing international relations — so vital to small states like Switzerland — are being challenged. Tensions are rising across multiple flashpoints, including the Taiwan Strait, the South and East China Seas, and the Korean Peninsula.

While Asia may seem distant geographically, its political and economic developments have far-reaching implications. A conflict over Taiwan, for example, would not only devastate the economies of China, Taiwan, and neighbouring states but also disrupt global markets and undermine international legal norms. Bloomberg estimates the cost of such a conflict could exceed $10 trillion — equaling a 10% loss of global GDP. The ripple effects would severely impact Switzerland’s trade, finance, and industrial sectors.

Swiss policymakers must acknowledge both the opportunities and risks posed by Asia’s rise. For a country reliant on open markets, global stability, and a rules-based international system, developing deep and strategic insight into Asia is not optional — it is essential. Yet the academic infrastructure needed to support this understanding remains weak.

The expertise gap

Countries across Europe and North America have significantly strengthened their academic focus on Asia. Germany boasts a number of institutions — Freie Universität Berlin, the universities of Tübingen, Göttingen, Würzburg, and others — that integrate Asian studies with political science and international relations. Italy is home to specialised institutions like Università L’Orientale of Naples and Ca’Foscari University of Venice, as well as programs at the universities of Pavia, Torino and Rome, supplemented by world-class research centers like the Torino World Affairs Institute (T.wai) with its Asia-related focuses. France has developed robust Asia expertise through top-tier universities like Sciences Po and the École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, complemented by leading think tanks such as IFRI (Institut Francais des Relations Internationales) and IRIS (Institut de relations internationales et stratégiques).

These academic ecosystems not only produce research but serve as critical knowledge hubs for public and private sector decision-makers. Switzerland, by contrast, lags behind.

While several Swiss universities offer language and culture courses related to Asia, very few focus on the region’s international politics or strategic dynamics. Only two institutions — the University of Zurich’s Institute of Asian and Oriental Studies and the University of Geneva’s Master in Asian Studies — offer comprehensive programmes in Asian Studies. Even there, expertise on geopolitics and international relations is limited and often concentrated among a handful of scholars.

The consequences

This academic void carries serious consequences. Swiss decision-makers in both government and business need expert insight into Asia’s geopolitical shifts, economic strategies, and regulatory frameworks. Without it, Swiss firms risk losing competitiveness in one of the world’s most dynamic regions. Even more concerning, the government may be ill-equipped to navigate complex diplomatic and strategic challenges, from trade negotiations to geopolitical crises.

Switzerland’s longstanding diplomatic tradition emphasises neutrality and dialogue — principles that could position it as a constructive player in Asia’s evolving geopolitical landscape. But without robust expertise, the country is at risk of becoming merely reactive in the face of future crises, rather than shaping outcomes in its own interest.

Closing the gap

To bridge this expertise gap, Swiss universities must prioritise the development of interdisciplinary programs focused on Asia’s political science, economics, history, and languages. This includes establishing new research centers, expanding course offerings, and recruiting faculty with regional expertise.

The federal government also has a role to play. It should incentivise partnerships between academia and industry, fund new Asia-focused institutes and think tanks, and support research on strategic issues such as cross-Strait relations, the Korean Peninsula, and maritime security in the South and East China Seas.

Ultimately, investing in Asia-related expertise is not just an academic exercise — it is a strategic imperative. Switzerland’s future economic prosperity and diplomatic relevance depend on it. To stay competitive in a shifting global order, Swiss leaders must act decisively now to close the gap.

