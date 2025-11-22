The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Ukraine and US to meet in Switzerland to discuss peace plan

Ukraine plans "consultations" with the Americans in Switzerland
Ukraine plans "consultations" with the Americans in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Ukraine and US to meet in Switzerland to discuss peace plan
Listening: Ukraine and US to meet in Switzerland to discuss peace plan

Ukraine and the United States will meet in Switzerland within days to hold talks a recently proposed peace plan.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The planned meeting was made public on Facebook by Roustem Oumerov, head of the Ukrainian Security Council. The Swiss foreign ministry has not yet confirmed this.

+ Swiss army open to poeacekeeping role in Ukraine

“In the next few days, we will be launching consultations in Switzerland between senior Ukrainian and American officials on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement”, Umerov posted.

“Ukraine is approaching this process with a clear understanding of its interests. This is a new stage in the dialogue that has been going on for a few days, the main aim of which is to harmonise our vision of the next steps”, he added.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has not yet responded to requests from Keystone-ATS.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR