UN experts alarmed by criminal sanctions after Gaza protest at Swiss university
United Nations human rights experts have expressed alarm over the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich pursuing criminal prosecution of students who protested its partnerships with Israeli institutions.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Ten UN experts have expressed their alarm at the trial a few months ago of activists who had taken part in a sit-in protest for Gaza in May 2024 at ETH Zurich. On Tuesday in Geneva, they denounced the criminalisation of fundamental freedoms.
Around 70 students had called on ETH Zurich to withdraw from any research ties with Israel’s military-industrial apparatus. The Swiss publicly funded university lodged a complaint against the protesters for trespassing.
More
University students in Switzerland join Gaza protest wave
Until October 2025, ETH Zurich’s website stated that no end-use controls existed over knowledge exchanged through fundamental research collaborations, and that the potential military application of its work could not be ruled out.
While Switzerland introduced new dual-use export control regulations in May 2025, these do not apply to fundamental research. As such, responsibility largely appears to be delegated to individual researchers, without robust institutional oversight.
More
Zurich court partially acquits pro-Palestine university squatters
Following the protests, 38 students received penal orders, including 17 who chose to appeal. Recent court decisions have upheld trespass convictions against five students, while acquitting two others on procedural grounds. Decisions for the remaining ten students are pending.
The ten experts do not speak on behalf of the UN but are mandated by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council.
Adapted from French by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.