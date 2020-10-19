Four metre Kirschtorte cake declared world record

Keystone / Alexandra Wey

A Swiss cake, weighing 241 kilogrammes, has been validated by Guinness World Records as the biggest of its kind. The Kirschtorte, soaked with a cherry liqueur, has long been a specialty confectionery in Zug, a town in central Switzerland.

This content was published on October 19, 2020 - 14:40

swissinfo.ch/mga

The giant version of the cake was created earlier this year and was on Monday confirmed as a world record. It required more than 18kgs of butter, 900 eggs and 23kgs of flour to create. It also consumed around 100 litres of liqueur.

Ten bakers from a Zug bakery labored for 55 hours to make the Kirschtorte, measuring four metres in diameter. It was divided into 3,300 pieces that were distributed to passers-by.

The Zuger Kirschtorte was first created in 1915 and has become a well-known delicacy in Switzerland. After a hundred years in existence, it was added to the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) register, which legally established the confectionery’s origins in Zug.

Every year, the canton produces around 250,000 Kirschtorte, suing 15,000 litres of cherry liqueur.