Employees of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs are the most likely to have flown in 2017.

Swiss federal government employees flew 58 million kilometres (36 million miles) in 2017 as part of their work, according to Le Matin Dimanche. That is the equivalent of going 1,442 times around the world,

They also travelled 29 million kilometres (18 million miles) by train and another 11 million by car.

These figures are only partial, notes the French-language newspaper in its Sunday edition. Only 59 administrative units representing 19,600 full-time equivalent jobs out of 34,000 have reported details of their journeys to the resource management system.

By way of comparison, civil servants had travelled 49 million kilometres by plane in 2006. Car use has decreased significantly, while train use has increased significantly.

Employees of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (16,700 km per full-time job) are the most likely to have flown in 2017. They are ahead of those of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (8,446 km) and those of the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (6926 km).



