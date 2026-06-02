Number of suspected Ebola cases falls sharply, says WHO
Many people suspected of having been infected by the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have tested negative. The number of such cases has fallen to 116, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).
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According to the latest figures from Sunday, 321 cases and 48 deaths have been confirmed in the country. Six people have also recovered from the virus, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based WHO told the press.
Last Wednesday, the WHO was still reporting more than 900 suspected cases in the DRC. Hundreds of them had conditions other than Ebola or fevers unrelated to the virus.
In Uganda, nine cases have been confirmed and one death. Uganda has decided to temporarily close its borders with the DRC to prevent the spread of the virus. The WHO has always recommended that there should be no restrictions on travel, other than for infected people and contact cases.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that these closures could even make the situation worse. People are crossing borders despite the bans, and they will not be checked if the crossings are not authorised, she said.
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Adapted from French by AI/mga
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