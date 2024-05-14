German far-right regional leader Hoecke fined by court for using banned Nazi slogan, media say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A leading member of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was fined on Tuesday by a court for using a banned Nazi paramilitary slogan, German media reported.

The fine for Bjoern Hoecke by a court in the eastern city of Halle was set at 13,000 euros ($14,062), according to media including NTV and Spiegel.

Hoecke, head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia, is part of the nationalist wing of the AfD, officially designated by the domestic intelligence agency as “right-wing extremist”.

In May 2021, Hoecke ended a campaign speech in the eastern town of Merseburg with the words “Everything for Germany!”. This phrase is banned as it was used by Nazi SA stormtroopers.

In Germany, the use of slogans and symbols linked to anti-constitutional groups, including the Nazi party, is illegal.

His lawyers argued he did not know the words were banned and Hoecke himself, a history teacher, said in a television debate he was unaware of the phrase’s origin.

Hoecke faced a prison sentence of up to three years and could have been barred from public office.

The court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9245 euros)