German train drivers announce 6th strike in pay dispute

1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Train drivers from German rail company Deutsche Bahn announced a sixth round of strikes from Monday until Wednesday in a long-running dispute over pay.

Germany has faced strikes on several fronts, causing chaos for millions of travellers and adding to the country’s economic woes at a time of looming recession.

Drivers’ union GDL said late on Sunday that a 24-hour walkout at Deutsche Bahn’s cargo division would start from Monday at 1700 GMT while another 24-hour strike of passenger train drivers would begin on Tuesday morning at 0100 GMT.

Also this weekend, Lufthansa’s cabin crew union called on its members to strike at Lufthansa and short-haul carrier CityLine on Tuesday and Wednesday to press their demands for higher pay.