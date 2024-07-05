Global Equities Climb to Record Before Key US Data: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — As traders turn their attention toward Friday’s crucial US jobs data, global equities are scaling record highs.

A gauge of global stocks soared to a record high, driven by a series of soft US economic data which has revived hopes for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates as soon as September. European and US equity futures climbed ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report that’s expected to show some moderation.

“Given other evidence of a cooling economic backdrop — weaker ISM Manufacturing PMI and ISM Service Sector PMI reports — the payroll report could be increasingly decisive for the Fed as it seeks a rationale to signal an easing of rates,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

UK equity-index futures rose and the pound held recent gains after the Labour Party won a majority of seats in Parliament, giving it a clear mandate to deliver on its pledge for greater economic stability. In Asia, Japan’s Topix index briefly touched another record early Friday, having surpassed the previous high set in 1989 in Thursday’s session.

Emerging market equities also benefited as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose to a two-year high on Thursday. European shares rallied, led by French equities, following indications that Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party will likely fall short of an absolute majority in second-round elections this weekend.

The yen strengthened for a second day on Friday against the greenback to rebound further from the lowest level since 1986 reached on Wednesday. China’s central bank took the next step toward selling government bonds to cool a record-breaking rally, saying it now has “hundreds of billions” of yuan of the securities at its disposal through agreements with lenders.

An index of dollar strength fell for a fourth day as developing-world currencies were broadly higher. The pound held on to gains as Labour Party passed 326 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, securing its long-predicted landslide election victory. Rishi Sunak conceded defeat and Keir Starmer is now set to become prime minister.

In Asia, Chinese stocks are on pace for seven straight weeks of losses — the longest streak since early 2012 — as investor sentiment continued to weaken ahead of a key policy meeting this month.

“The domestic economy is really weak with May-June macro data and feedback from companies mostly turning south,” said Xin-Yao Ng, director of investment at abrdn. There are “low expectations for economic support from the Third Plenum.”

Read: What to Expect From the Third Plenum, China’s Big Policy Meeting

Oil traded near a two-month high as Hurricane Beryl portended a potentially worse storm season, while shrinking US crude stockpiles hinted at improved demand. Gold headed for a back-to-back weekly gain. Bitcoin fell to the lowest levels since February.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:41 a.m. London time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0819

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 160.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2875 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6729

The British pound was little changed at $1.2766

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 6.8% to $54,358.63

Ether fell 8.4% to $2,877.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.36%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.070%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $83.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,363.86 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.