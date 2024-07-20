Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Gunman in Ukraine kills nationalist former parliamentarian

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -A gunman on Friday shot and killed a nationalist former member of Ukraine’s parliament known for vociferous campaigns to defend the Ukrainian language, authorities said.

Police pressed on through the night with a wide search for the man alleged to have shot Iryna Farion, 60, on a street in the western city of Lviv.

Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram that Farion had died after being taken to hospital.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, writing on Telegram, said investigators were for the moment linking the shooting either to Farion’s political activity or to a personal motive.

Police and Ukraine’s SBU security service were working together to track down the assailant, he wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was receiving regular reports on efforts to capture the gunman. He said any act of violence was to be condemned.

Farion, a linguist, became a member of the nationalist Svoboda (Freedom) party in 2005 and was elected to parliament in 2012, but failed in subsequent attempts to win a seat. She had also served on the Lviv regional council.

She gained prominence for frequent campaigns to promote the Ukrainian language and discredit public officials who spoke Russian.

In 2018, when Ukraine was fighting Russian-financed separatists who had seized territory in the east, she called for a drive to “punch every Russian-speaking person in the jaw”.

In the early months after the February 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Farion denounced Russian-speaking fighters of the Azov regiment who defended the port city of Mariupol for three months.

Although Ukrainian is the sole state language of Ukraine, many residents speak Russian as a first language, a legacy of Soviet rule, when Ukrainian was under official pressure.

Promoting the language has long been an important issue, with parliament passing legislation to entrench its use in public life and in the service industry.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Olexander Kozhukhar; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR