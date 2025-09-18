Swiss government tasked with developing strategy for Long Covid

More than 300,000 people in Switzerland are affected by Long Covid. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government is to draw up a national strategy to improve the medical situation of people suffering from Long Covid. On Thursday, the Senate tacitly accepted a House of Representatives motion to this effect.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le gouvernement chargé d’élaborer une stratégie pour le Covid long Original Read more: Le gouvernement chargé d’élaborer une stratégie pour le Covid long

The text, tabled by parliamentarian Lorenz Hess, aims to ensure that patients suffering from these conditions receive the same quality of medical care throughout Switzerland. Among other things, it calls for the centralisation of data and support from the social security system.

More than 300,000 people in Switzerland are affected by Long Covid. This number is set to rise further in the years ahead, with Covid-19 still in circulation. The strategy should also cover chronic fatigue syndrome and post-vaccination complications.

The government has supported this proposal. “Chronic fatigue symptoms have a profound impact on the social, professional and even family life of the people affected,” said Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. We need to improve their situation.”

However, the state’s role will be limited to that of coordinator, given the cantons’ responsibilities in the area of health. The Federal Office of Public Health plans to launch work on a national strategy in January 2026 and, in close consultation with the players concerned, a comprehensive strategy by the first half of 2027, the minister added.

