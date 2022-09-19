High-altitude Swiss mountain restaurant burns down
A restaurant built 3,000 metres above sea level in the Swiss Alps, and a favourite destination for tourists, has been partially destroyed by fire.This content was published on September 19, 2022 - 14:58
Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze that consumed the Botta de Glacier 3000 eatery on Monday.
The building was empty at the time it caught fire and no-one is believed to have been hurt.
Situated above the Les Diablerets glacier in French-speaking canton Vaud, the restaurant was designed by renowned Swiss architect Mario Botta. It is a popular stopping-off place for skiers before they tackle the glacier slopes.
Opened in 2001, the construction took 70 builders some 10 months to complete at a cost of CHF17 million ($17.6 million).
Because of its difficult location, firefighters had to ascend using three helicopters from Air Glacier and Rega. They were assisted in the operation by members of local alpine clubs, said Vaud police.
The upper part of the building, including the restaurant, appears to have been destroyed. A cable car giving access to the building is being tested for damage.
