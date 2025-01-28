Swiss parliament lights up 80 years after liberation of Auschwitz

Up to 1.5 million people, mainly Jews, were murdered in the Nazi-German camp complex in southern Poland.
The arrival of Soviet soldiers in Auschwitz on January 27, 1945, and the subsequent liberation of the murder factory was commemorated worldwide on Monday. Heads of state and government from numerous countries were present at the commemoration ceremony at the site of the genocide 60 kilometres west of Krakow, including Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.
In a message published on Monday, Keller-Sutter expressed her shock at the resurgence of anti-Semitism in many places, including Switzerland. “That is why we must emphasise again and again with determination: we will not tolerate our Jewish fellow citizens being intimidated or discriminated against or even experiencing violence,” she said.
In Switzerland, numerous public buildings were illuminated on Monday evening to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp. Public and state authorities abroad also took part in the campaign. In Berlin, the Brandenburg Gate was illuminated.
The Swiss events are part of the global #WeRemember campaign, as announced in advance by the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) and the Platform of Liberal Jews in Switzerland. The World Jewish Congress supported the campaign.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
