The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Identities

Handful of Swiss Easter processions take place after inclement weather

Good Friday processions in Zurich and Romont FR
Among the processions that went ahead on Good Friday were ones in Zurich and in the canton of Fribourg. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Handful of Swiss Easter processions take place after inclement weather
Listening: Handful of Swiss Easter processions take place after inclement weather

Traditional Good Friday processions continue to take place in some municipalities in Switzerland. In Romont, canton Fribourg, for example, the "Pleureuses" marched through the streets.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In Mendrisio in the southern canton of Ticino, however, the weather prevented the procession from taking place.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Zurich organised an ecumenical Way of the Cross. There, several hundred believers walked behind a wooden cross for the 29th time on Good Friday. The participants took it in turns to shoulder the cross. The procession led to several stations and was organised as an ecumenical service in the streets of Zurich.

Two hours after it began at the Christian Catholic Augustinian Church, the procession ended at the Dreikönigen church in Zurich’s Enge neighbourhood.

Wailing women march through Romont

In Romont, the “Pleureuses” or mourners, continued a custom that dates back to the 14th century. In a Passion procession as a penitential exercise, they commemorated the suffering of Christ. Behind a young woman dressed as Mary were 14 mourners clad in black.

More

They carried Jesus’ instruments of torture on cushions: a crown of thorns, a scourge, nails, a hammer, pincers and an image of St Veronica’s shawl. A man with a cross invited people to pray. The procession began at church with the reading of the Passion story.

Cancellation in Mendrisio

In Mendrisio, storms on Maundy Thursday prevented the procession, which has been held since 1798, from taking place. The event normally attracts up to 10,000 people, including many tourists, to the southern Ticino municipality. Around 200 costumed villagers and horses normally take part representing Christ’s walk to Calvary.

+ Traditional Mendrisio procession in pictures

Around 500 children usually participate in a Good Friday procession. It is called “entierro” in Spanish for the burial of Christ. It is more spiritual in orientation than the Maundy Thursday procession and primarily serves to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ. It dates back to the year 1659.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Only one in five people attend a religious service at Easter

More

Just one in five Swiss attend a religious service at Easter

This content was published on Only one in five people in Switzerland attend a religious service during the Easter period or give up meat or alcohol for at least one day of fasting. Around 25% of those polled see Easter primarily as a family holiday, according to the survey.

Read more: Just one in five Swiss attend a religious service at Easter
Posters condemning Stephan Schmidheiny's role in asbestos deaths in Italy.

More

Swiss businessman gets prison term for asbestos deaths

This content was published on Stephan Schmidheiny has been sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison by the Turin Court of Appeal in a case against the former Eternit executive over deaths linked to asbestos exposure in Italy.

Read more: Swiss businessman gets prison term for asbestos deaths

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR