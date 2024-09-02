Tolerance of sexual orientations and gender identities varies widely in Switzerland
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Tolerance of sexual orientations and gender identities varies widely in Switzerland
In principle, tolerance is an important value for a large part of the Swiss population. But opinions differ on the nature of this tolerance, whether between men and women or according to the political orientation of the parties.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
La conception de la tolérance varie fortement en Suisse
Original
The gap is particularly clear on the question of tolerance towards other sexual orientations and gender identities, as shown by a Sotomo Institute poll published on Sunday. Women consider these two themes to be very important, at 66% and 50% respectively. Men are less convinced at only 49% and 32% respectively.
A similar picture emerges according to political party. A large majority of leftwing Social Democrat and Green Party supporters consider tolerance of other sexual orientations (85%) and gender identities (70%) to be important. Only 33% and 14% of rightwing People’s Party supporters respectively feel this way.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.