Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Top Swiss firms close to reaching gender quota in boards

28 percent women on the Board of Directors of the Top 50
28 percent women on the Board of Directors of the Top 50 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Top Swiss firms close to reaching gender quota in boards
Listening: Top Swiss firms close to reaching gender quota in boards

The proportion of women on the boards of directors of the fifty largest listed companies in Switzerland currently stands at 28%. This is according to an analysis by the news agency AWP.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This brings companies closer to the target announced by the Swiss government. This requires a 30% quota of women on the boards of directors of large companies from 2026.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The governing Federal Council introduced the so-called “women’s quota light” in 2021. This is linked to a reporting obligation: If a company employs too few women on its board of directors, it is obliged to state the reasons for this in the remuneration report. It must also present measures for improvement.

The women’s quota is referred to as “light” because comparable laws abroad often impose stricter requirements. France, the Netherlands and Austria, among others, introduced similar laws before Switzerland.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
71 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
126 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

After the radiologists' strike, doctors demonstrate in Berne

More

After strike by radiologists, doctors demonstrate in Bern

This content was published on Following a strike by radiology technicians in Fribourg, doctors, vets, dentists and chiropractors expressed their frustration on Friday outside parliament in the Swiss capital.

Read more: After strike by radiologists, doctors demonstrate in Bern

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR