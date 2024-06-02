Indian opposition leader returns to jail after vote ends

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The chief minister of India’s capital New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, surrendered to prison authorities on Sunday as the interim bail granted by the country’s top court in a corruption case ended, his party officials said.

Kejriwal, a firebrand politician who has been a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested by the federal financial crime-fighting agency in March in connection with alleged corruption in the awarding of liquor licences.

Kejriwal has denied the allegations.

Last month the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal bail until June 1, the last day of India’s nationwide seven-phase vote, on condition he returned to pre-trial detention on June 2.

“I was given a 21-day (relief) by the Supreme Court. These 21 days were unforgettable,” he said before returning to jail.

“I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned to save the country,” he said.

Political commentators have said Kejriwal’s rallies gave fresh impetus to the opposition parties who have formed an alliance to oppose to Modi’s ruling party.

Results of the national elections will be declared on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, is a former senior tax official who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award, often called Asia’s Nobel Prize, in 2006 for leading a right-to-information movement and helping the poor fight corruption.

He founded one of India’s newest parties more than a decade ago on an anti-corruption platform and quickly led it to national prominence.