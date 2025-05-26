The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Inside SWI

How we work: artificial intelligence

Series How we work, Episode 9:

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are ubiquitous and have an impact on our work. In this short video, SWI swissinfo.ch's editor-in-chief, Mark Livingston, answers your questions on this important issue.

This content was published on
1 minute

My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.

We asked readers what they wanted to know about our work, and we received several questions about artificial intelligence (AI). These included questions such as:

  • How do we use AI in our daily tasks?
  • What are the risks and benefits? And how can users recognise when AI has been used?
Send us your input

Would you like to know how we work? Do you have specific questions? 

Ask your questions here!

Your contribution
A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
working on a laptop

More

How we work: the JTI certificate

This content was published on You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore explains what the “JTI certificate” stands for.

Read more: How we work: the JTI certificate
Thair

More

How we work: comment moderation

This content was published on Are comments on SWI swissinfo.ch censored? How do we moderate your contributions? In this video we make our moderation transparent.

Read more: How we work: comment moderation

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR