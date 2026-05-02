A weekend of events in Geneva to celebrate the Red Cross

A weekend of events in Geneva to celebrate the Red Cross Keystone-SDA

From May 7 to 9, the public in Geneva will be invited to explore the realities of humanitarian work through events marking World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, including open days and talks. The Jet d'Eau, the city’s iconic fountain that shoots water high into the air from the lake, will also be lit red for the occasion.

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Unity, one of the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, will be at the heart of the festivities. It will be expressed in music on the evening of May 7 to honour the volunteers of the national societies, say the organisers in a press release.

The choir of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will be sounding out the humanitarian theme. The following day, onlookers will be able to visit the International Red Cross Museum (MICR) at a reduced price and purchase an additional ticket to enable vulnerable people to visit the museum.

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For youngsters too

On May 9, the museum will be open free of charge. An open morning is also planned at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Meetings will be organised by the various players in the movement, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the IFRC. There will also be a programme for the younger members of the community.

Among the other events, a conference on May 10 will focus on the REDOG organisation, which comes to the rescue of missing persons with rescue dogs.

Translated from French by AI|ds

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