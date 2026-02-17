Swiss foreign minister praises Oman’s facilitation of US-Iran talks in Geneva
Switzerland welcomes Oman's efforts to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met his counterpart Badr al-Busaidi in Geneva on Monday evening, who will act as facilitator between the two countries on Tuesday.
On social media, the head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs praised the “constructive role” played by Oman and welcomed the decision to hold this series of talks in Geneva.
Switzerland “supports all efforts to de-escalate the situation and remains ready to host a dialogue” to calm the situation, Cassis added.
The Omani mission to the United Nations in Geneva will be the site of indirect talks on Tuesday morning between the American delegation, led by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, and the Iranian delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi. The aim is to make progress towards an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange, as Tehran would like, for the lifting of sanctions.
On Monday, a technical discussion took place between Araghchi and the Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. Switzerland represents US interests in Iran. But Oman is steering the indirect talks between Washington and Tehran.
