Nearly 3,000 people join May Day procession in Geneva

Nearly 3,000 people in the May Day procession in Geneva Keystone-SDA

Nearly 3,000 people marched through Geneva on Friday for International Workers' Day, as trade unions combined traditional demands on wages and working conditions with visible opposition to the upcoming G7 summit in nearby France.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Près des 3000 personnes dans le cortège du 1er Mai à Genève Original Read more: Près des 3000 personnes dans le cortège du 1er Mai à Genève

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“Defend wages, not borders. No to far-right initiatives and Sunday working,” read the banners at front of march. The message took aim at the right-wing Swiss People Party’s ‘No to 10 million’ immigration initiative, which will be put to the vote on June 14.

Another union target: the relaxation of the law on Sunday opening of shops in the canton. This issue will also be put to the vote on June 14. The demonstrators chanted “Sunday, we unplug”. The masons, whose wages are threatened by the termination of local agreements, also voiced their anger.

The march set off from the Place Lise-Girardin near the train station, and made its way to the Parc des Bastions via the Mont-Blanc bridge and the lower streets. The police reported no disorder. The May Day procession was under particular scrutiny because of the tensions surrounding the planned protest against the G7 summit in Geneva.

Opponents of the G7 are denouncing a violation of the right to demonstrate. Still assessing the risks, the canton has not yet taken a position on authorising a demonstration on June 14, and the city had initially refused to hold an alternative village at Les Bastions. Discussions are underway to find another site.

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How can governments balance safety and the right to protest at the G7? The G7 summit being held next June in France is causing security headaches for neighbouring Switzerland. How should it handle these? Join the discussion View the discussion

“Socio-traitor

The fact remains that left-wing cantonal and communal magistrates were expected to attend, as the NoG7 coalition had suggested that these elected representatives were not welcome at the Parc des Bastions. In the end, the head of the department of security, Carole-Anne Kast, marched on without really being bothered. “I’m not going to stay at home on May Day because of a few excited people”, the socialist told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

She did receive a few whistles and was greeted by a “socio-traitor” at the entrance to Les Bastions, but nothing more. Also present in the procession were Green Geneva parliamentarian Nicolas Walder and socialist Thierry Apothéloz. The mayor of the city of Geneva, Alfonso Gomez, and administrative councillor Marjorie de Chastonay, both elected ecologists, were also present.

Opponents of the G7, who put up a large number of stickers in public spaces, were very vocal. “Everyone hates the G7,” they chanted. A large banner also set the tone: “Fuck Trump and the powerful”. And they chanted: “The far right, get out of the way or it’s going to explode”.

For Gaza

Another high-profile segment of the march on Friday was the BDS (Boycott-Divestment-Sanctions) movement. “Free, free Palestina”, the demonstrators chanted. They also called for support for the activist flotilla that had just been intercepted by the Israeli army.

More

More Foreign Affairs The humanitarian cost of Israel’s war in Gaza This content was published on From UN warnings in Geneva to eyewitness accounts from Gaza, Swissinfo documents two years of the Hamas-Israel war and its devastating humanitarian toll. Read more: The humanitarian cost of Israel’s war in Gaza External link

The workers’ festival continued until the end of the day in the Parc des Bastions, with many speeches and music and an overall positive atmosphere boosted by the fine weather.

Translated from French by AI/ds

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