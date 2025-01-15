Ten women who made International Geneva

Kitty (Cornelia Catharina) Ponse, Sumatra 1897 - Geneva 1982. luctorponse.org

In a recent attempt to feminise its street names, Geneva has highlighted the contribution of several foreign women to its history and influence. Here are some of the women who have shaped the city’s humanitarian, scientific, educational and artistic heritage.

Claire-Marie Dikansa

Eglantyne Jebb (1876–1928), an English-born philanthropist, left an indelible mark on Geneva and the world through her tireless advocacy for children’s rights. Born in Ellesmere, England, she founded the Save the Children Fund in 1919 to assist children affected by the devastation of First World War, regardless of nationality, religion, or race. Establishing herself in Geneva, she led the creation of the International Union for Child Welfare and authored the Declaration of the Rights of the Child (1924), later forming the foundation for the United Nations’ modern framework for child protection. A trailblazer for humanitarian efforts, Jebb’s work in Geneva transformed global approaches to children’s welfare.

Eglantyne Jebb was the founder of the Save the Children Fund in 1919 and author of the 1924 Declaration of the Rights of the Child Creative Commons / savethechildren

Marie-Thérèse Maurette (1890–1989), born in Paris, was a pioneering educator and a key figure in Geneva’s international education landscape. After studying progressive teaching methods in London, she co-founded one of France’s first kindergarten programmes before moving to Geneva in 1924. There, she became the director of the École Internationale de Genève, the world’s first international school, in 1929. Over two decades, she championed bilingual education, co-education and international history courses, promoting a curriculum focused on peace education aligned with the ideals of the League of Nations. Her post-war contributions extended globally, including work with UNESCO on international history textbooks. Maurette’s innovative approaches to education left a lasting legacy in Geneva.

Physician and biochemist Lina Stern was the first woman appointed as a professor at the University of Geneva in 1918. Creative Commons

Lina Stern (1878–1968), a Latvian-born physician and biochemist, was a trailblazing scientist and the first woman appointed as a professor at the University of Geneva in 1918. Born into a Jewish family in Liepāja, Latvia, she moved to Geneva in 1898 to study medicine, earning her doctorate in 1903. Stern’s pioneering research on cellular respiration, brain function and cerebrospinal fluid garnered her international acclaim. Despite facing antisemitism and xenophobia that hindered her advancement in Geneva in academic circles, she continued her work in the Soviet Union, where she led groundbreaking studies on infectious diseases and trauma and became the first woman elected to the Soviet Academy of Sciences. Her later years were marred by persecution under Stalin’s regime, including imprisonment and exile, but she was ultimately rehabilitated and continued contributing to science. Stern’s legacy endures in Geneva, where her name adorns a university hospital building, honouring her achievements.

Elna Palme Dutt (1891–1982) was a statistician and long-time civil servant at the ILO in Geneva. ILO Historical Archives, Geneva

Elna Palme Dutt (1891–1982), born in Cambridge to a Swedish mother and an Indian father, was a statistician, translator and long-serving international civil servant at the International Labour Office (ILO) in Geneva. Educated in mathematics and economics at the University of Cambridge, she initially pursued research in statistics before joining the ILO in 1921. Over three decades, she advanced from statistical clerk to editor-in-chief of the International Labour Review, playing a vital role in promoting labour rights and justice worldwide. Despite her contributions, she faced systemic gender discrimination, remaining unable to attain leadership positions. Recognised for her humanitarian work with Sweden’s Illis quorum medal, which rewards outstanding contributions to Swedish culture, science or society, she retired in 1951 and continued social advocacy, including transcribing books into braille. Her career exemplifies the achievements and challenges of pioneering women in international organisations.

In 2019, in partnership with a feminist association called l’Escouade, the city of Geneva added a hundred nameplates celebrating women next to the official street signs. 100elles / creative commons

Kitty Ponse (1897-1982), a pioneering Swiss-Brazilian biologist, was a key figure in the study of genetics and endocrinology. Born in Sumatra and raised in Geneva, she became known for her groundbreaking work in sex determination and hormone research. In the 1940s, she was appointed to teach at the University of Geneva, where she contributed significantly to the development of endocrinology. Her work on amphibians helped shape new perspectives on sex differentiation, earning her several prestigious awards. Ponse’s research was internationally recognised, and she was active in scientific circles in Geneva throughout her career.

Russian political activist and journalist Ekaterina Kouskova opposed authoritarian rule. Creative Commons

Ekaterina Kouskova (1869–1958), a Russian political activist, journalist and intellectual, was a leading figure in opposition movements against tsarist autocracy and later Soviet totalitarianism. Born in Ufa, Russia, she began activism in her teens, embracing populist ideas before turning to Marxism and later aligning with liberal democratic causes. She played a critical role in various political movements, advocating for unity among leftist forces and supporting the Provisional Government during the Russian Revolution of 1917. After her opposition to the Bolsheviks led to her expulsion from Soviet Russia in 1922, she lived in exile across Europe, eventually settling in Geneva. There, she became a prominent voice in the Russian émigré community, contributing to major Russian-language publications and debating strategies for engaging with the Soviet regime.

Annie Ruth Jiagge (1918–1996), a Ghanaian magistrate and trailblazing feminist, left a significant mark on Geneva through her advocacy for women’s rights and social justice. While living in the city, she became a central figure in international organisations, notably serving as president of the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women from 1968 to 1972. During her tenure, Jiagge played a key role in drafting the Declaration on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women and worked tirelessly against sexism, racism, and apartheid.

Beatriz Consuelo (1932–2013), a Brazilian-born ballerina from Porto Alegre, made significant contributions to the arts in Geneva after relocating there in 1964. A prominent dancer with the Grand Ballet du Marquis de Cuevas and later the Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, she transitioned to teaching after retiring. She directed the École de danse de Genève (Geneva dance school), from 1975 to 1999, shaping generations of dancers. Consuelo also founded the Ballet junior in 1980, providing a platform for young talent. Beyond her work in Geneva, she was involved in various international dance competitions and teaching roles. Recognised for her outstanding career, she received numerous awards, including the Prix de la Ville de Genève in 2003.

Noëlla Rouget (1919–2020), born in Saumur, France, was a French Resistance member and Holocaust survivor who later became a teacher and prominent speaker. During Second World War, she worked as a liaison officer for the French Resistance and was arrested in 1943, eventually being deported to Ravensbrück concentration camp. After her liberation in 1945, Rouget moved to Switzerland, where she settled in Geneva. She remained active in sharing her experiences, testifying against Holocaust denial and speaking at schools across Switzerland and France. In her later years, she was a strong advocate for remembering the atrocities of the war and preserving the lessons of history. Rouget passed away in 2020 in Geneva, aged 100.

British nurse and humanitarian Rachel Crowdy made her mark as the only woman to head a section of the League of Nations Secretariat. Iwm (Q 7978)

Rachel Crowdy (1884–1964) was a British nurse, humanitarian, and international civil servant who became the only woman to head a section of the League of Nations Secretariat, overseeing the Social Questions and Opium Traffic Section. Her leadership advanced efforts to combat international challenges such as the trafficking of women and children and the opium trade, bringing humanitarian issues to the forefront of global policy. Despite systemic gender inequities that limited her rank and compensation compared to her male successors, Crowdy’s section became one of the League’s recognised successes. Her post-League career included roles in arms trafficking oversight, observation of the Spanish Civil War, and advocacy for women’s inclusion in the United Nations, solidifying her legacy as a pioneer for humanitarian and gender-focused international work.

Edited by Virginie Mangin/ds, picture editor Helen James.