Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

King Charles set for October visit to Australia and Samoa, palace says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Australia and Samoa in October but not New Zealand as the monarch continues his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

Some British and Australian media outlets had questioned whether the trip would take place at all in the weeks that followed news of the King’s cancer diagnosis, which was made public on Feb. 5.

The palace confirmed that Charles and Camilla will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, scheduled to take place between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25.

The tour will not extend to New Zealand, however, as had been planned initially.

“The King’s doctors have advised that such an extended programme should be avoided at this time, to prioritise His Majesty’s continued recovery,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The programmes in Australia and Samoa would be subject to doctors’ advice and could be modified accordingly, the palace said.

Buckingham Palace also published new portraits of the king and queen on Sunday, wearing Australian and New Zealand decorations and insignia.

The 75-year-old King returned to public duties at the end of April for the first time since his diagnosis for an unspecified form of cancer. Buckingham Palace said that his diary would be managed carefully to minimise any health risks.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR