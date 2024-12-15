Swiss Federal Railways launches new timetable with night trains and more connections

The new timetable introduces night-time connections and more trains to neighbouring countries.
In western Switzerland, it’s the biggest timetable change since Rail 2000. This interim solution is also known as the “construction site timetable”.
Night-time services
Night-time services in canton Vaud and canton Geneva are also being enhanced, with CarPostal increasing its routes. The most significant changes are on the Lausanne-Geneva line.
In Neuchâtel, especially in the southern part of the canton, and in Fribourg, passengers will enjoy improved services and connections. In Valais, CarPostal routes will be extended in the Saint-Maurice area.
Longer journeys
Swiss Federal Railways warns that numerous construction projects may lead to longer travel times or more frequent train changes. They advise passengers to check the timetable online or on the app before travelling.
Translated from German and French by DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
