Public prosecutor wants custody for Zurich knife attacker

The 23-year-old man was a foreign student in Switzerland. The public prosecutor’s office applied to the compulsory measures court for pre-trial detention, it announced on Wednesday. The court now has 48 hours to decide on the application.
The man attacked a group of children heading to an after-school care facility with a knife on Tuesday afternoon. A five-year-old boy was seriously injured and two other five-year-olds suffered moderate injuries. The public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday that all of the children are out of danger.
A care worker and a passerby were able to overpower the attacker and hold him until the police arrived. The authorities are currently assuming that the attacker was a lone offender.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
European nations snub Swiss-made weapons over Ukraine restrictions
Drinking water back on tap in Geneva as restrictions are lifted
This content was published on
Water is once again potable throughout the canton of Geneva, the Services industriels de Genève (SIG) said on Tuesday evening, after three days without tap water in several communes.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.