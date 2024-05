London Stock Exchange says IPO pipeline is ‘building up’

LONDON (Reuters) – London’s IPO pipeline is “building up” in anticipation of the biggest shake-up in UK listings rules in 40 years, London Stock Exchange Plc CEO Julia Hoggett said on Wednesday.

“The pipeline is actually building,” Hoggett said at a Financial Times event.

The Financial Conduct Authority in coming weeks is due to issue final rules that combine the premium and standard listing segments on the LSE to ease red tape.