Macron says it is a mistake to think Russia will stop in Donbass, Crimea

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Anyone who thinks that Russia will stop in the Donbass and Crimea is mistaken, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the end of a European Union summit in Brussels on Friday.

Asked about Kremlin comments about Russia regarding itself as at war due to the West’s intervention on Ukraine’s side, Macron said it would be a mistake to think Russia planned to halt its agression in the Donbass and Crimea.

“By using this term, one is also even opening up uncertainty about Russia’s military objectives,” he added.