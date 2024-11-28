How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

Have you been to a pharmacy and been told that your medicine isn’t available? Shortages of everything from antibiotics to common painkillers are a growing problem in Switzerland along with many other countries.

Solutions are now being discussed in Switzerland and elsewhere including early warning systems, stockpiling, subsidising generic production, and even nationalising some companies.

What has your experience been with medicine shortages and what do you think should be done about them? Join the discussion and let us know!

