Jean-Luc Godard (1930-2022)

Iconic Franco-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard, creator of movies as À Bout de souffle (Breathless) and Adieu au Langage (Goodbye to Language), has passed away at the age of 91.
This content was published on September 14, 2022 - 15:31
swissinfo.ch
During a prolific career, Godard shot around 150 films and videos and remained active right up until his death.
Godard died on September 13 in Rolle, canton Vaud, his widow announced.
