Jean-Luc Godard (1930-2022)

  • The Franco-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard is interviewed in Italy in 1969. akg-images
  • Jean-Luc Godard was born in Paris in 1930. akg-images
  • Jean-Luc Godard directs Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg in Breathless, 1959. AFP/Alain Adler/Roger-viollet
  • Jean-Luc Godard with Anna Karina, Rome, 1962. Akg-images / Uig / Marka
  • A scene from Jean-Luc Godard's film "Week-end" with Mireille Darc and Jean Yanne, 1967. AFP/Adams Filmi/Gaumont
  • Rockstars Mick Jagger (right) and Bill Wyman (left) with Jean Luc Godard during the filming of "Sympathy for the Devil", 1968 Alamy Stock Photo
  • Jean-Paul Sartre and other intellectuals held a press conference at the "La Cause du Peuple" printers to support the newspaper they sold in the street. Sartre was filmed by Jean-Luc Godard assisted by Jean-Pierre Bamberger, Paris, 1970. Keystone/Bruno Barbey/Magnum Photos
  • A scene from the 1980 film "Every Man for Himself" by Jean Luc Godard, featuring Isabelle Huppert. AFP/Sara Films/Gaumont
  • Jean-Luc Godard in Zurich, 1990. Jann Jenatsch/Keystone
  • Jean-Luc Godard at the Grand Prix Design award ceremony at the Zurich Design Museum on November 30, 2010. Gaetan Bally/Keystone
  • The house of Anne-Marie Miéville and French-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard in Rolle, canton Vaud, on September 13, 2022. AFP

    Iconic Franco-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard, creator of movies as À Bout de souffle (Breathless) and Adieu au Langage (Goodbye to Language), has passed away at the age of 91.

    This content was published on September 14, 2022 - 15:31
    swissinfo.ch

    During a prolific career, Godard shot around 150 films and videos and remained active right up until his death. 

    Godard died on September 13 in Rolle, canton Vaud, his widow announced.

