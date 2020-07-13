A new Swiss generation, captured on an old camera

Christian Théo Baptiste, skater, photographed at the passage Cérésole in Vevey, in May 2019. Jean-claude Péclet

Sarah Atcho, student and athlete. Swiss record holder in the 4 x100 metre relay at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne, 2018. Photographed at the inauguration of the Tibits restaurant in Lausanne, Buffet de la Gare, December 2018. Jean-claude Péclet

Climate demonstration, Lausanne, 10 August 2019. Jean-claude Péclet

Tsusaba Watanabe, street artist, Vevey, 2019. Jean-claude Péclet

Aurélie Fawer, Swiss champion for apprentice car painting, ranked 6 at the Worldskills trade skills competition in Kazan, 2019. Jean-claude Péclet

Quentin joins the young people of Sévery or 'Jeunesse de Sévery', during the preparation of the yearly sports event 'Giron du Pied du Jura', May 2017. Jean-claude Péclet

Christina Buehler, Alpine skiing slalom, Youth Olympic Games, Les Diablerets, 2020. Jean-claude Péclet

Christian Triventi, dancer, Vevey, 2019. Jean-claude Péclet

Olivier, member of the young people of Sévery 'Jeunesse de Sévery', at the sports event 'Giron du Pied du Jura', May 2017. Jean-claude Péclet

Sarah Gysler, explorer and author of a book entitled ‘Petit’ (Little). Photographed aboard the sailboat Dune in Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône, May 2019. Jean-claude Péclet

Lausanne's first climate event, Place Chauderon, January 2019. Jean-claude Péclet

Swiss journalist and photographer Jean-Claude Péclet uses his trusty 1938 Rolleiflex black and white camera to highlight young people with a passion and a purpose.

Among his portraits: young farmers, climate activists, elite athletes and video game enthusiasts. But this generation Z is often taken aback by Péclet’s ancient and unfamiliar camera, with its weird-looking external casing.

Péclet started the series a few years ago. His subjects mainly come from the western part of Switzerland and are avid athletes, gaming enthusiasts, gifted apprentices or lovers of "parkour" and other urban sports. The journalist also found himself in the middle of the first youth climate event in Lausanne in 2019, surrounded by a young generation that is passionate about climate change.

Empathy is the common thread running through the portraits. "I like people who have a passion - whether it's sports, music, a political cause, their profession or bringing a community together,” said Péclet.

Jean-Claude Péclet is a Swiss journalist who lives in Lausanne. He is a former editor-in-chief of the (now defunct) news magazine L'Hebdo and the 2007 winner of the Jean Dumur journalism award. He now devotes himself entirely to his passion: photography.

More from the series can be seen at the Camera Museum in Vevey, until August 23. 2020.