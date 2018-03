The tour kicks off in the historic stands of the Spitalacker sports field, where in 1922 Switzerland beat the Netherlands 5-0. The pitch was also home to the Young Boys Bern for a few years before the construction of the Wankdorf stadium in 1925. The coach is studying the teams' formation.

The teams practise a Mexican wave.

Any aggressive remarks result in a red card. The tour includes seven stops and the teams have to answer a range of football-related questions.

One topic is the lives of footballers, which includes training, freetime - and players' wives. "This is Jasmine. Who's her other half? Wave the red card if you think it's Christoph Spycher, the yellow if it's Daniel Gygax."

The yellow team remain focused, winning this round and taking a 2-0 lead.

There's just time on the tram to the Stade de Suisse for one final team briefing. "Move down at the back... spread out wide... I want everyone to be on board..."

The Stade de Suisse, the new home of the Young Boys Bern, was inaugurated in 2005. "Real" Young Boy fans hate the name and continue to call it Wankdorf. Doesn't work quite so well in English.

"Köbi who?... Kuhn? ... Can't talk, I'm in the middle of training ... What? You have two months to find 11 players who haven't got two left feet? ... I'll see what I can do."

The black team wins the passing round and pulls the score back to 2-1.

The clock at Wankdorf is frozen. On July 4, 1954 and in the 84th minute, Helmut Rahn scored the winner for Germany against Hungary, giving birth to the "Miracle of Bern".

The teams walk onto the pitch at the Stade de Suisse - or Wankdorf...