Swiss Covid law receives public backing

A majority of Swiss voters have endorsed the government’s coronavirus policy in a controversial nationwide ballot.

This content was published on November 28, 2021 - 17:40

Some 62% opposed an effort to overturn the Covid-19 law, which enables the introduction of measures such as a Covid pass – in force since September – to control the spread of the virus. It’s the second time this year that voters have had a direct say on the crisis response: in June, 60% backed the initial text of the Covid-19 law.

The Covid certificate provides proof of vaccination, a negative test or immunity from having had the virus. It allows access to public places, bars and restaurants. The certificate, which opponents argue represents an unnecessary restriction of freedom, became the focus of loud protests around the country in recent months.



