The incredible fate of Switzerland’s first female students
Swiss universities took on a pioneering role in women’s education in the late 19th century, attracting women from near and far. Some of these students went on to illustrious careers, but others had more tragic destinies.
This content was published on April 29, 2022 - 01:10
The opening up of higher education to women from the1870s had a positive influence on gender equality. Women’s intellectual abilities and aptitudes were no longer questioned, and the Swiss example contributed to the development of a more inclusive higher education system in other countries.
For the first female students in Switzerland, however, studying was not an easy step. It required exceptional character and determination. Most of them were foreigners from upper class families of the former Russian Empire - which included, among others, the Baltic countries, Moldovia, Ukraine and Belorussia.
Later, they were joined by Swiss female students, who had to overcome many obstacles. The universities, while formally stating gender equality, for a while only enrolled local young men.
Many of these women went on to lead extraordinary lives and careers, as politicians, doctors and scientists, but for others, a job and academic recognition remained elusive. The gallery above depicts what happened to some of them.
