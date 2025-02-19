Swiss commodities trader Glencore faces $1.6bn loss

Sales rose to $231 billion from $218 billion in the previous year, the Zug-based firm reported on Wednesday. However, adjusted operating profit (EBIT) fell from $10.4 to $6.9 billion. The decline was mainly due to lower prices for coal.
The company announced a distribution of around $2.2 billion to shareholders, including a basic dividend of $0.10 per share and a share buyback program of $1 billion.
Overall, Glencore has had a mixed production year, producing less copper, cobalt and nickel than in the same period last year. Oil production also continued to fall. Coal production only increased thanks to an acquisition in Canada.
New member of the Board of Directors
Glencore’s board of directors has also gained a new member in María Margarita Zuleta. She has been appointed as an independent and non-executive board member with immediate effect.
The Colombian is reportedly a professor at the School of Government at the Universidad de los Andes. She is also a member of the boards of directors of several Colombian companies.
More
More
Glencore and Rio Tinto held talks on mining’s biggest-ever potential merger, say reports
This content was published on
The Swiss-based mining and commodities group Glencore and the British company Rio Tinto reportedly held early-stage talks last year about combining their businesses.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
The citizenship obstacle course facing spouses of Swiss Abroad
This content was published on
Wind generated 160 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity across Switzerland last year, according to the Swiss Wind Energy Association (Suisse-Eole). It was a "good year but less exceptional than 2023", it said.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.