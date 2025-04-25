The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Debate
Multinational Companies

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

There have been huge advances in our understanding of why we age, and how to slow the ageing process. This has unlocked a massive business opportunity for tests, treatments, supplements, and gadgets that claim to help people live longer, healthier lives.

But what do you think about this longevity trend? What intrigues or excites you about the idea of significantly extending human lifespan? What aspects of this movement interest or concern you most?

More

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR