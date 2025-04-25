Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?
There have been huge advances in our understanding of why we age, and how to slow the ageing process. This has unlocked a massive business opportunity for tests, treatments, supplements, and gadgets that claim to help people live longer, healthier lives.
But what do you think about this longevity trend? What intrigues or excites you about the idea of significantly extending human lifespan? What aspects of this movement interest or concern you most?
Join the conversation!