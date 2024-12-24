Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Nestlé completes CHF20 billion share buyback programme

Nestlé completed its latest share buyback programme on Monday. Since the start of the programme in January 2022, the Swiss food company has bought back 187.4 million shares on the stock exchange for a total of CHF20 billion ($22 billion).

According to the announcement on Monday evening, the average price was CHF106.74 (closing price on Monday: CHF74.08).

Almost 14 million shares repurchased under the programme had already been cancelled at the 2022 Annual General Meeting, 80 million at the 2023 Annual General Meeting and 50 million at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting will decide on the cancellation of the remaining 43.5 million shares, according to the press release.

