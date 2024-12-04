Listening: OpenAI to set up new office in Switzerland
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it intends to set up an office in Zurich. The move is the latest development in the company's European expansion plans, after setting up offices in London, Paris, Brussels and Dublin.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
La firme liée à ChatGPT ouvre un bureau à Zurich
Original
OpenAI was founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Sam Altman. The company is now valued at approximately $157billion. Launched as a non-profit, OpenAI intends to become a for-profit public benefit corporation to attract more investors.
By launching the first version of its chatbot ChatGPT in 2022, OpenAI gave the general public free access to generative AI technology for the first time. The group, headed by Sam Altman, is a world leader in the AI market.
External Content
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Swiss authorities release right-to-die activist in Sarco ‘suicide capsule’ case
This content was published on
A right-to-die activist has been released from police custody over the reported first use of the Sarco “suicide capsule”, after prosecutors ruled out the possibility of an intentional homicide.
Switzerland demands immediate halt to hostilities in Syria
This content was published on
The Swiss foreign ministry has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Syria. International humanitarian law must be respected, it declared via the social media platform X on Tuesday.
Poll: right-wing Swiss People’s Party enjoys growing support among population
This content was published on
If national elections had been held in Switzerland last month, the right-wing Swiss People's Party would have won, and increased its share of votes by 2% compared to the 2023 federal elections.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.