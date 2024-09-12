SWISS and Lufthansa among Europe’s worst for punctuality

Swiss International Air Lines and its German parent company Lufthansa were neither punctual nor reliable this summer, according to a company that specialises in collecting compensation for customers.

Français fr Ponctualité: Swiss et Lufthansa parmi les cancres européens cet été Original Read more: Ponctualité: Swiss et Lufthansa parmi les cancres européens cet été

The German behemoth of the European skies is also one of the worst payers of regulatory compensation for flight delays or cancellations, according to a ranking published by the company Flightright.

Only Turkish Airlines was even more reluctant to pay its dues, while Transavia France, Austrian Airlines, Air France and Discover Airlines tended to pay on time.

Lufthansa’s flight cancellation rate was 2.9%, compared with 2.6% for its Swiss subsidiary. The German conglomerate’s subsidiaries occupy the three worst places in the ranking, with low-cost subsidiary Eurowings cancelling 3.1% of its flights.

With almost 14,000 flights delayed out of a total of 32,222 scheduled, SWISS also took third place in a ranking measuring the worst punctuality of airlines, with a rate of 43%, neck-and-neck with EasyJet (43.1%) and behind the transalpine survivor ITA Airways (48.5%).

Zurich Airport, with 2.4% cancellations and 40.1% delayed flights, came in fourth worst.

SWISS punctuality takes a beating, with the country’s airline industry as a whole falling to the very bottom of the rankings.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

