SWISS missing its own punctuality target this year

However, punctuality has increased by three percentage points compared to the previous year due to various measures taken. By August 18, 64% of flights had taken off on time this year, the airline announced on Wednesday.
In the summer months, however, more passengers were affected by “irregularities” than in the previous year, the airline added. However, the majority of these were not caused by SWISS itself, but were due to external factors such as thunderstorms or bottlenecks in European air traffic control and the resulting delays, it said.
According to the press release, 2.8 million passengers flew with SWISS during the summer holiday period (from the beginning of July to mid-August). This corresponds to an increase of 8% compared to the same period last year. July 14 was the record day with more than 63,000 passengers, according to the press release.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
