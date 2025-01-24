Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Swiss Steel plans Swiss stock exchange exit

Swiss Steel wishes to withdraw from the Swiss Stock Exchange
Swiss Steel wishes to withdraw from the Swiss Stock Exchange Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Steel plans Swiss stock exchange exit
Listening: Swiss Steel plans Swiss stock exchange exit

Steelmaker Swiss Steel announced on Friday its intention to delist its shares from the SIX Swiss stock exchange.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Management is considering the possibility of trading its shares over the counter. An extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for February 17.

“The Board of Directors has decided that the usefulness of a stock market listing on SIX no longer justifies the relatively high costs and administrative requirements associated with it”, the company stated.

+ Read about the Swiss steel industry in crisis

Major restructuring and reorganisation measures of recent years have led to “a shareholder structure characterised by a small number of large investors committed to the long term. As a result, the free float of SIX-listed shares is low”, the company explained.

The delisting would enable Swiss Steel to refocus its resources to support the objectives of the SSG 2025 strategy. “This decision is not influenced by short-term external factors or the economic situation”, it states.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
87 Likes
113 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
117 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter expressed her concerns at WEF.

More

Wobbling EU economy concerns Switzerland

This content was published on Switzerland’s finance minister concerned about economic slump recorded by important trading partners, the EU and Germany.

Read more: Wobbling EU economy concerns Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR