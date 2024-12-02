No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until end of January

Swiss will not fly to Tel Aviv until the end of January Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is cancelling flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including January 31. This measure offers passengers and crew more planning flexibility, SWISS said on its website on Monday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss fliegt bis Ende Januar nicht nach Tel Aviv Original Read more: Swiss fliegt bis Ende Januar nicht nach Tel Aviv

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Due to the ongoing tense security situation, the Lufthansa Group, to which SWISS belongs, has once again extended its flight stop to Israel, the company announced in Frankfurt. This applies to all of the Group’s airlines, including Austrian, Brussels and Eurowings.

Previously, the flights of the core company Lufthansa to Tel Aviv were only suspended up to and including December 31. Affected passengers can rebook to a later travel date free of charge or receive a refund of the ticket price.

+ Geneva Conventions conference on Middle East scheduled for March 2025

Connections to the Lebanese capital Beirut will remain suspended up to and including February 28. There will be no flights to the Iranian capital Tehran up to and including January 31.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.