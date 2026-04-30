Nasdaq Futures Rise on Earnings, Bonds Drop on Oil: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds responded to different narratives, as equity traders bought into a technology-led rally fueled by strong earnings, while debt investors sold on concerns over surging oil prices and a divided Federal Reserve.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.9% after broadly positive earnings from megacap companies such as Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. However, Meta Platforms Inc. slumped on spending concerns. Chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and Qualcomm Inc. also added to the optimism with strong results.

While the technology sector was upbeat, bonds slid after Brent crude climbed 1.7% to just above $120 a barrel amid no progress toward a resolution to the Iran war and a hawkish hold by the Fed. Treasury 10-year yields steadied after climbing to their highest since July, while yields on Japanese government bonds of similar maturity rose to the highest since 1997.

From surging oil prices driven by the Iran war to a divided Fed holding rates steady and megacap tech earnings, traders are grappling with a barrage of whipsawing headlines. With oil climbing to four-year highs and bond yields rising, the backdrop tests a global equity rally that has erased war-related losses and pushed US markets to new highs, driven by strong tech earnings.

“US futures are leaping because the big tech firms are proving once again to be profit-printing machines,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com. “The Fed decision introduces policy uncertainty and upside risks to US rates.”

There’s more for traders to parse Thursday, with the European Central Bank and the Bank of England set to announce policy decisions, followed by US economic data.

Apple Inc. is the marquee earnings event on Thursday after a frenzied Wednesday offered a glimpse at how some of the world’s biggest tech companies are doing in artificial intelligence. The upshot is that Alphabet’s Google is seeing a clear payoff from its AI spending, while Meta is lagging behind.

Alphabet rose 7% in post-market trading, while Meta dropped 7%. Amazon.com Inc. shares climbed 2.7%, while Microsoft Corp. edged up 0.3%. Elsewhere, Anthropic PBC began weighing a fresh funding round that would value the AI developer at more than $900 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially leapfrogging its longtime rival OpenAI as the world’s most valuable AI startup.

“As the MAG7 profit results roll out, the money printing of their businesses and profitability stands in stark contrast to the ever climbing US debt and yield story,” said Martin Whetton, head of financial markets strategy at Westpac Banking Corp.

In other corners of the market, the yen was slightly stronger early Thursday after the currency extended its slide beyond 160 per dollar to its weakest mark this year, fueling risk that Japanese officials may step into the market to offer support.

Gold edged up 0.5% to $4,570 an ounce, while Bitcoin advanced to about $76,200. Japanese stock gauges fell over 1% after returning from a holiday, sending the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 0.6%. Even so, the Kospi Index in South Korea was set for its best month since 1998 and the Taiex in Taiwan the best since 2001.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Asian equities remain caught between two powerful, opposing forces: a resilient global capex cycle and a worsening inflationary backdrop that threatens broader corporate margins.”

— David Savage, Macro Squawk. For full analysis, click here.

The moves in oil came as President Donald Trump told Axios he will not lift a naval blockade of Iran’s ports until he secures a deal with Tehran to address the country’s nuclear program, extending a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz that has caused a global energy crisis.

A market-wide shift toward expecting a longer conflict has sharpened focus on US supplies, now all-the-more critical to offset disruptions to Middle Eastern flows. Government data published Wednesday show that domestic oil stockpiles are declining as American exports surge to record highs.

“The biggest concern is the rise in oil,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. “People are starting to really worry about inflation. It seems like the US is resistant to Iran’s latest deal proposal, and the fate of the Strait of Hormuz remains unclear.”

Earlier, the Fed left rates unchanged, but revealed a deepening division over the outlook for policy. Traders have all but abandoned wagers on a rate cut this year and began pricing in the chances of a hike in 2027.

Jerome Powell’s press conference was his last at the helm of the central bank after the Justice Department dropped a controversial criminal investigation into the Fed, clearing the way for the Senate confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the next chair. Powell said he’ll remain at the central bank as a governor.

The latest gathering revealed a deepening division. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack alongside Minneapolis’ Neel Kashkari and Dallas’ Lorie Logan “supported maintaining the target range for the federal funds rate but did not support inclusion of an easing bias in the statement at this time.” Governor Stephen Miran dissented in favor of a cut.

“The three dissents on the statement’s language point to a marginally more hawkish tilt, as some officials prepare for the possibility that inflation remains higher for longer,” said Angelo Kourkafas at Edward Jones. “We expect the Fed to remain firmly on hold in the months ahead.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 10:53 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1675 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 160.24 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8429 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $76,349.87 Ether rose 1.5% to $2,273.65 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.42% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.515% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 5.06% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $107.56 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,578.15 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Matthew Burgess and Alice French.

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