Becoming a parent can spell career compromises. Today, the majority of families still consist of a stay-at-home-mum and a working dad. In Switzerland, less than 7% of couples with children decide to both work part-time to split childcare duties. We asked Stéphanie, Beat and Andrea how the birth of their child influenced their careers.
nouvo Part-time parentingBy Céline Stegmüller
