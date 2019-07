This content was published on July 24, 2019 5:33 PM

Not everything on social media is healthy, happy, and shiny. People are sharing their sorrows to raise awareness on mental health. This phenomenon, which has been called 'Sick Style', has its upsides but also downsides.

