Novartis Gets Boost as Autoimmune Drug Suceeds in Key Trials

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Novartis AG said an experimental medicine helped patients with an autoimmune disease in late-stage studies, offering a boost for the Swiss drugmaker’s efforts in the field.

Patients with Sjögren’s disease, a condition that affects moisture in the body, improved when treated with ianalumab, according to a statement Monday. The drug was well tolerated, lifting the treatment’s prospects to become the first targeted treatment for the condition, Novartis said.

Novartis shares rose as much as 2.2% in early Zurich trading, bringing their gain so far this year to 8.2%.

Ianalumab is being developed to treat other autoimmune disorders including lupus as the company seeks to boost growth, and analysts estimate it could become a blockbuster by 2031. Competitors including Sanofi and Roche are also developing therapies for these conditions.

Novartis is working to expand its portfolio as three key drugs, including its best-selling heart medicine Entresto, face generic competition this year. Once a health conglomerate with businesses spanning eye care to generic drugs, Novartis now focuses on innovative medicines under Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan.

The drugmaker plans to discuss the study results with health regulators, Shreeram Aradhye, president of development and chief medical officer, said in the statement. Novartis has fast-track designation for the drug by the US Food and Drug Administration and plans to submit it to health authorities globally.

Sjögren’s is one of the most prevalent rheumatic autoimmune diseases that causes inflammation and tissue damage, which can have a significant impact on daily life, according to Novartis.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have cited ianalumab’s potential in later years. The drug originates from an early collaboration with MorphoSys, which Novartis acquired last year.

(Updates with share gain in third paragraph)

