Oil Falls on Optimism Over Iran Ceasefire Deal: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil dropped in early Asian trading after President Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a permanent ceasefire with Iran ahead of the expiry of the current truce next week.

Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 1.4% to around $98 a barrel, paring gains from the previous session. Gold and the dollar were little changed.

Asian shares opened lower with MSCI’s gauge for the region slipping 0.5%. US equity-index futures were mixed, with contracts for the S&P 500 Index edging up and those for the Nasdaq 100 little changed. The two Wall Street gauges both closed higher Thursday, setting record highs for a second day, with tech shares outperforming. Netflix Inc. slid in after-hours trading after issuing a second-quarter forecast that missed analysts’ expectations.

Investors are betting continued negotiations may reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing oil and inflation and supporting global growth, though the timing and durability of any agreement remains uncertain. While Trump said prospects for a deal with Iran are “looking very good,” delegates at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington warned markets may be underestimating the war’s economic toll.

Trump claimed, without evidence, that Iran had agreed to terms it has long resisted, including giving up ambitions for a nuclear weapon and turning over nuclear material. The deal would also include “free oil” and an opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added. Tehran has not publicly confirmed it’s made those concessions.

Earlier, Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. His announcement on Thursday made no mention of Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a video message that he’d agreed to the truce.

“This is yet another sign of headline fatigue as it relates to the war in the Gulf region,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO. “The prevailing consolidation pattern is also suggestive that the influence of fresh geopolitical headlines is waning.”

In US corporate news, a busy week of financial-sector earnings continued to produce mixed results.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. shares rose after net interest income beat Wall Street estimates and the board authorized a new $10 billion share buyback plan. Charles Schwab Corp. shares slipped on a revenue miss even as total new assets solidly beat analyst expectations, as retail investors put more money into the market.

Stocks have also been buoyed by cooler-than-expected US producer and import prices this week, and got another lift after initial jobless claims for the week ending April 11 came in below economist forecasts.

“The S&P 500’s sharp rally off the late-March lows has been nothing short of impressive, but has the index moved too far, too fast?” Sevens Report founder Tom Essaye wrote Thursday, noting a drop-off in trading volumes.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:05 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% Japan’s Topix fell 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1778 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.23 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8231 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7155 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $75,027.18 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,345.93 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 5.00% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $93.12 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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