Oil Gains on Iran Stalemate, Tech Stocks Advance: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose for a fifth day as concerns grew that the US and Iran were making little progress toward resuming talks on de-escalation, keeping the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed.

Brent rose 0.4% to over $105.50 a barrel, after paring gains of as much as 1.9% earlier in the day. The commodity is set for its biggest weekly gain since the first week of the war as the closure of the Strait disrupts the flow of oil from the Middle East to the rest of the world.

Treasury 10-year yields and Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar are both headed for their first weekly advance in a month as hopes for easing Middle East tensions faded, giving way to concerns about escalation. MSCI’s All-Country World Index of stocks is also primed for its first weekly decline in April, while European stocks were set to open 0.6% lower on Friday.

Technology stood out as one of the more resilient corners of the market. Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index advanced 0.5% after a strong earnings forecast from Intel Corp. Asian shares rose 0.4% with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumping 5%.

While risk premiums have eased in recent weeks, investors remained cautious heading into the weekend as sentiment hinges on whether tensions with Iran escalate or give way to diplomacy. Traders will watch signals from Washington and Tehran, along with shipping flows, for clues on energy supply risks, with any Strait of Hormuz disruption likely to keep oil elevated and weigh on global economic growth.

“There’s a fair bit of uncertainty when it comes to diplomacy between the two sides,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Less comforting is the ongoing lack of clarity around the Strait of Hormuz. With no clear plan to reopen it, uncertainty remains elevated.”

The prospect of Iran agreeing to more in-person peace talks with the US is being hindered by President Donald Trump’s threats and brash social media posts, according to several officials with knowledge of the diplomatic efforts to end their war.

While Trump said Israel and Lebanon will extend their ceasefire by three weeks, tensions in the Middle East remained high. US forces boarded a supertanker carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean as the navy stepped up its blockade of the Islamic Republic’s shipping. Tehran continues to keep Hormuz effectively closed, preventing the passage of hundreds of millions of barrels of oil and fuel as well as other commercial traffic.

“As long as flows through the Strait remain restricted, the market keeps tightening and oil inventories keep falling, oil prices will remain supported,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG in Zurich.

Meanwhile, in Asia, MSCI’s gauge of technology stocks jumped 2% on Friday to a record.

While Wall Street gauges edged lower on Thursday, Nasdaq 100 futures rose as Intel shares jumped 20% in after-hours trading after its sales forecast topped expectations. Semiconductor stocks were outliers in the US session, climbing for a 17th consecutive day.

In Europe, SAP SE also reported revenue growth from its cloud services that beat analysts’ estimates.

While markets have whipsawed on geopolitical risks, corporate profits have remained strong. Nearly 80% of the US equity benchmark’s firms have beaten first-quarter earnings estimates so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

As volatility increased with the onset of the Iran conflict, financial markets have proven relatively resilient, said Adam Hetts and Oliver Blackbourn at Janus Henderson.

“Investors coalesced around the critical assumption that hostilities and the associated disruptions to the global economy would be short lived,” they said. “Our sentiment and positioning indicators showed drawdowns within several market segments reaching capitulation territory and could therefore represent attractive entry points.”

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are planning cuts or announcing buyouts that could affect as many as 23,000 jobs, part of an effort to streamline operations and offset heavy spending on artificial intelligence. DeepSeek rolled out preview versions of a new flagship artificial intelligence model a year after upending Silicon Valley. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares climbed to a record after Taiwan’s financial regulator eased limits on single-stock fund holdings, a move that JPMorgan Chase & Co. said could draw more than $6 billion of inflows. Volvo AB’s truck order intake climbed 14% in the first quarter on stronger activity in the Americas and Europe. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve a merger with Paramount Skydance Corp., despite widespread opposition to the deal in Hollywood. Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. is in “very advanced discussions” with the US government on terms of a material financing package, its lawyer Marshall Huebner said Thursday. Comcast Corp. reported first-quarter financial results that exceeded analysts’ estimates with fewer losses among broadband customers, offsetting lackluster growth at its Peacock streaming service. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:51 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6% Japan’s Topix rose 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1681 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.78 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8374 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3465 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $77,881.38 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,314.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.435% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.99% Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,681.92 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

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