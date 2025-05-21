Oil Rises on Israel-Iran Report, Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose to the highest level in a week and the dollar declined after CNN reported that new US intelligence suggested Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Brent crude jumped 1.5%. It wasn’t clear that Israeli leaders had made a final decision to carry out the strikes, CNN said, citing officials it didn’t name. The Swiss franc and the yen, traditional haven assets, advanced while yields on 30-year US Treasuries hovered around the 5% mark. Contracts for the S&P 500 dropped 0.4% while Asian shares rose 0.8%.

Geopolitical tensions may add headwinds to the markets, which had calmed recently after a month of turmoil from the tariff blitz unleashed by US President Donald Trump. Investors are scouring for clues on whether recent gains in stocks can sustain, even as the Federal Reserve waits to gain a clearer view of the economy before lowering interest rates.

“Most professional investors are still quite cautious, and I think rightly so, given the economic outlook, the policy uncertainty, which is ultra high,” said Joe Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Oil has been volatile since last week on mixed headlines about the fate of Iran-US nuclear talks, which could pave the way for more barrels to return to a market that’s expected to be oversupplied later in the year. An attack by Israel would hinder any progress in those negotiations and add to unrest in the Middle East, which supplies about a third of the world’s crude.

The tensions triggered dollar selling and yen buying by risk-averse investors. Most Asian currencies climbed while a gauge of the greenback declined for a third straight day.

“The US dollar has of course lost its luster as the undisputed safe reserve asset,” said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. As such, “these periodic geopolitical flare ups are going to show up more forcefully in alternatives like the yen and Swiss franc going forward.”

A weaker dollar and lower interest rates will aid Asian shares, Morgan Stanley strategists said.

Asian markets could benefit further from a rotation out of US assets, but that depended on whether trade deals can be reached before the July 8 expiry of the 90-day US tariff pause, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. A weaker dollar is driving “hot money inflows” across emerging Asia as local currencies strengthen.

Long-term Treasury yields climbed Tuesday as fractious US budget negotiations kept focus on the growth in deficit spending, with traders piling into bets that they will surge further. Trump is growing frustrated with demands to significantly boost the cap on the state and local tax deduction, according to a senior administration official, signaling a deadlock as Republicans aim to quickly pass a giant tax-cut bill.

Traders are piling into bets that long-term Treasury yields will surge on concerns around the US government’s swelling debt and deficits. Bets favoring the 10-year yield testing 5% are among some of the bigger positions.

In Japan, the sovereign debt market is flashing a warning to the central bank that dialing back its bond purchases needs to be done with great care. The issue is in sharp relief this week, with investors shunning an auction of government debt and yields soaring, just as market participants sit down with Bank of Japan officials to share views on tapering.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said tariffs will likely weigh on the US economy and weaken the labor market. Musalem said the Fed can deliver a “balanced response” to both inflation and employment as long as Americans’ outlook on future prices remains anchored at the central bank’s 2% target.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 6:50 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1332

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 143.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2059 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3432

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $107,520.72

Ether rose 2.9% to $2,586.17

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.51%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.515%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,315.10 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $63.08 a barrel

